If you missed preparing for Thanksgiving due to Tuesday’s inclement weather in the Bluffs, today should be a decent day to catch up.
With partly sunny skies and a high of 32, the only factor that could cause a slower commute to the grocery store is the 21 to 26 mph winds, as high as 44 mph, predicted by the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Into the evening, wind speeds should decrease. Plan for a chance of rain and snow on Thanksgiving and freezing rain on Friday.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thanksgiving Day: A chance of snow before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow and sleet before 8 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., then rain after 9 a.m. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday night: Rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday night: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
