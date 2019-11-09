Sixty degrees in November. Unreal, right?
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 60 today, but the temperatures will change drastically into the evening.
Tonight, the low will be 34 degrees with light and variable wind, but will only warm up by 4 degrees on Sunday.
Growing colder into the night, there’s a 50% chance of snow and a low of 18 degrees Sunday night.
If that change in weather doesn’t sound extreme — wait until Monday night when the low hits 9 degrees.
Daytime temperatures should remain in the 20s and 30s all week according to the weather service forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday night: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 25.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
