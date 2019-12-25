The high today is forecast to be 52, with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Perfect Christmas weather.
Here’s the forecast for the coming days from the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Saturday night: A chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., then a chance of snow after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
