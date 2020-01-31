There’s a chance of snow and drizzle today before warmer temperatures arrive Saturday and Sunday.
“We have a chance of a wintry mix moving into the area, but it looks like it won’t be a big event,” said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “If we do get any snow it’ll be less than a half-inch.”
There could be freezing drizzle in the morning, DeWald said.
The high is 35 degrees today, with a 60% chance of precipitation.
“Temperatures will be right around freezing, so I don’t think icing will be a significant issue,” DeWald said.
“It’s a quick-moving system that’ll move through, then it’ll warm up,” Van DeWald continued.
The high Saturday is 42, with Sunday’s high at 48 and “maybe event 50 on Sunday,” DeWald said, describing the temperatures as “warmer than normal” for this time of year.”
“It’s going to feel pretty good,” the meteorologist said. “But it’s short-lived. Another cold front is coming in, with a high around 30 on Wednesday.”
Here’s the upcoming forecast from the weather service:
Today: Drizzle and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of drizzle between 1 and 2 p.m. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
