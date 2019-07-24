If you’ve been putting off that yard work or other outdoor activities because the weather has been too hot, this is a good week to take time off work and get to it.
The National Weather Service reported warm — but not too hot — days ahead, a pleasant break from the high temperatures the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area saw a week ago.
Highs through Friday will remain in the 80s, before returning to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The only precipitation on deck right now is a slight chance of storms on Sunday night, the weather service reported.
The weekend’s high temps may not last too long, however, as Monday’s high looks to return to the upper-80s.
So if those weeds need to be pulled or the hedges need trimming, take advantage of the nice weather before it turns too hot again.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.