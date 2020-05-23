Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area throughout the Memorial Day weekend.
Today, clouds will gradually lead to a mostly sunny sky with the high reaching 82 by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight has a 60% chance of rain with lows in the 60s.
Sunday has a 70% chance of showers through the day.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Memorial Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
