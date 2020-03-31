Expect sunshine the first half of the week.
Today will be party sunny and breezy with a high of 61, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be party cloud with a low of 44.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Friday night: A chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
