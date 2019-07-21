The Council Bluffs-Omaha area should finally see a break from the extreme heat of the last few days.
Today should be sunny and noticeably cooler than Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Tonight’s low should get down to around 60, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday will be more of the same, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
