The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain for parts of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska and issuing flash flood watches.
The service says a slow-moving cold front will trigger thunderstorms and deluges. Up to 5 inches is expected Monday evening through early Wednesday along a corridor from Iowa's Monona County west to Nebraska's Platte County. The service says up to 2 inches is possible elsewhere in the two states.
The coming storms follow heavy rain over the weekend in much of the same area.
The service also says there's a marginal risk of severe weather on Monday across most of Nebraska and western Iowa.
Flood warnings continue along the Missouri River south of Tekamah in Nebraska and Little Sioux in Iowa.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 76. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 56. North wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
