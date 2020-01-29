A fog is coming.
The forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, calls for fog between 7 and 11 a.m. this morning. The high is 31 degrees.
Tonight’s low is 25.
Thursday’s high is 34, with a low in the evening of 27.
The next chance of precipitation comes on Monday — the night of the Iowa caucuses — with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog between 7 and 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 31. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
