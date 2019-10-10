The Council Bluffs area will see a change in weather that could lead to the ground freezing and drizzle Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
Today at noon, the temperature will rise to 62 degrees and then gradually fall to 50 degrees for the remainder of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Tonight, the area will see a chance of rain and showers until 1 a.m., followed by drizzle and a low of 34 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature rising to near 62 by noon, then falling to around 50 during the remainder of the day. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of drizzle after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A slight chance of drizzle and snow before noon, then a slight chance of drizzle between noon and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
