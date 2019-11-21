These morning clouds won’t last long.
Skies will gradually become mostly sunny today, but the temperature should fall to a breezy 36 degrees by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, the area will see a low of 24 with wind as high as 21 mph. Temperatures should climb back into the 40s by Saturday with a sunny outlook this weekend.
The forecast according to the weather service:
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
