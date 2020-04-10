A high in the 50s with wind gusts up to 13 mph are expected today.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area due to chances for rain and snow.
Rain changing to snow with high winds can cause hazardous travel conditions and possibly impact power.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light west wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southeast wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain showers before 10 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then snow showers after 11 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. High near 41. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
