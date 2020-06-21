Showers and thunderstorms are likely the next two days in the Council Bluffs-southwest Iowa region.
Today, there’s a 40% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some of those storms could be severe, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Temperatures could reach a high of 87 degrees during the day and 66 tonight. The severity of storms could continue through the evening with an 80% chance of precipitation.
Expect similar weather patterns on Monday.
Here’s a look at this week’s forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
