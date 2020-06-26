The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a rainy start to the weekend, before clearing on Saturday.
Today will have a high of 90 degrees, but a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms will impact the area in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind in the morning will change into a west wind by the afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 17 mph.
Tonight, the chance for rain will drop down to 30% with a low of 68.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northwest wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
