Today will be mostly sunny, but the chance for rain could impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area tonight.
Highs will reach the lower 70s by this afternoon with a slight east breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. With a 60% chance of showers tonight, rainfall amounts are expected to be between half an inch and three quarters of on an inch.
Saturday has a 90% chances of showers and thunderstorms.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. East wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
