Today the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see varying snow accumulations.
“It looks like there will be snow continuing throughout the day,” said National Weather Service Forecaster, Corey Mead. “The weather models are indicating for a band of heavy snow. Where the snow band will start to pick up is still uncertain but the area could be on the northern edge of the band.”
"Rain will turn into snow this afternoon, but most of it is going to fall south of the metro area,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern. From 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected along the border between Nebraska, Kansas and into Missouri and Iowa.
The precipitation is expected to move out late today into Friday morning, when temperatures bounce back into the 50s. Saturday looks much warmer with highs in the 60s, but a bit on the breezy side with gusts likely up to 25-30 mph, Kern said.
Chances for snow will continue into the evening through 2 a.m.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then rain showers likely after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 25. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
— Kevin Cole of Lee BHM News Service contributed to this report.
