The Council Bluffs area can expect a high of 65 with a 30% chance of rain this afternoon.
A southeast wind will affect the area with gusts as high as 25 mph today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, there is a slight chance of showers with a low of 37.
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s by Sunday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly between 1 and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.