Consistent temperatures in the lower 50s this week will lead to even higher temperatures by the weekend. Although wind gusts may make it feel a little cooler.
Today through Friday, expect wind gusts as low as 9 mph and some as high as 37 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the weather service for Pottawattamie and surrounding counties. Until Monday, there is high fire danger in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Sunday night: Rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
