The Council Bluffs area will see winds as high as 20 mph today and increasing clouds throughout the day.
The high should reach 64 degrees, becoming as low as 43 into the evening.
On Monday, expect calm winds and a high of 66 degrees.
Thunderstorms and showers aren’t predicted until Wednesday after 1 p.m. and continue into that evening. Thursday and Friday both have a chance of showers, with lows around 57 degrees.
This week’s upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light west wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest.
