The Council Bluffs-Omaha are may see some showers early this morning.
This afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight temperatures will drop to around with a 20% chance of storms sometime before 1 a.m.
Tonight wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m.. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m.. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
