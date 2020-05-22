Highs today will be in the 70s with showers and thunderstorms impacting the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Wind gusts could be as high as 17 mph with an 80% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Chances for showers continue tonight after 1 a.m. with a low of 59.
On Saturday the high will be in the lower 80s.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
