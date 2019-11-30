Fifty-degree weather is coming back, just for today, though.
Before noon, the National Weather Service predicts a 50% chance of rain. Overall, the skies are predicted to be partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees. Wind speeds could reach as high as 24 mph.
Tonight, expect a 50% chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow.
Sunday morning could see a chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m. and a breezy high of 35 to close the weekend.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of rain, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 7 a.m. and noon. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
