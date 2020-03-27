After two rainy days, the Council Bluffs area will have a sunny break on Sunday.
Today will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain with a high in the lower 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, there is a chance for a thunderstorm after 1 a.m.
Saturday has a chance for rain and thunderstorms.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 47. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Monday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.