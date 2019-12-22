Sunny skies are ahead.
With those sunny skies comes a high of 56 degrees today according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
On Monday, temperatures in the 50s continue. Into the evening, a low of 31 is predicted. Later in the week, expect temperatures to drop about 10 to 15 degrees.
The low Christmas Eve is going to be around 28 degrees. On Christmas, the temperature will rise to about 38, but drop again to about 29 that night.
A chance of snow and rain isn’t expected until Friday, but the day is predicted to be partly sunny with a high of 40 degrees otherwise.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind around 7 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
