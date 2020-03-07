Temperatures this weekend may give the Council Bluffs area a sneak peek of spring, but a week of rain may follow.
Today, although there is a chance of increasing clouds, the high will be high 65, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The high Sunday is 69.
A few non-severe thunderstorms are possible across southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska early Monday morning.
Rain is likely into next week.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
