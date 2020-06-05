The Council Bluffs-Omaha are may see some showers early this morning.
This afternoon highs will reach mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight temperatures will drop to the 60s with a 30% chance of storms after 1 a.m.
Tonight wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.
