Temperatures will remain in the 90s through at least Wednesday, according to the extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Today’s high is 92 degrees, with wind 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph, according to the weather service.
Tonight’s low is 71 degrees and the wind will remain.
More of the same is in store for Monday — windy with a high of 94 degrees. The high on Tuesday and Wednesday is 96.
Here’s the forecast from the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.