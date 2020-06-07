Hot dog.
The Council Bluffs area will see another sunny day with temperatures in the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Today, the high will be 95 accompanied by a wind speeds up to 31 mph. Later tonight, expect mostly clear skies and the low around 75 degrees.
Monday will mirror Sunday temperatures throughout the day, but there will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
