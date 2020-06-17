The temperature today looks to be the highest through the weekend.
Today will be sunny with a high in the mid-90s by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 mph throughout the day.
Tonight has a slight chance for showers, mainly after 4 a.m. with a low in the mid-70s.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.