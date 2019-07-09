There is a chance of storms today and tonight, but most of the week should be sunny and hot, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon through Wednesday morning then again Friday night through Sunday, the weather service reported. Flooding will continue along the Missouri River. Levels should be at or above flood stage into next week, mainly from Plattsmouth, Nebraska, southward to Rulo, and above Lewis and Clark Lake.
A flood advisory is still in effect for Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
