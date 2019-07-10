It’s July so you expect it to be hot. By the end of the week, forecasters say, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will enter a long stretch of hot and humid conditions.
Beginning Friday and for 10 days afterward, daytime highs are expected to rise well into the 90s, and the heat most likely will be accompanied by high humidity levels.
A slightly shorter stretch of 90-degree days spilled over from late June into early July.
The humidity will make the stretch of temperatures in the 90s feel hotter than usual, said Ken Dewey, a regional climatologist and professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“Drier air means more evaporation, and evaporation makes you feel cooler,” Dewey said. “I think the lack of summer heat so far will also make it seem worse than it really is since we haven’t gotten used to it yet.”
The National Weather Service said that while extreme heat isn’t expected, the heat index, which measures both heat and humidity, could reach 100.
David Pearson, a hydrologist at the weather service office in Valley, Nebraska, said such conditions are expected as the metro enters the hottest months of the year.
“This shouldn’t last the whole month,” Pearson said of the heat and humidity. “The temperature outlook is above normal, but there should be a break at some point.”
Sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week, with highs today and Thursday in the upper 80s. A high of 93 was forecast for Friday.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light north wind.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
