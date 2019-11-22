The sun will be hiding behind increasing clouds today.
With a high of 37 degrees, light and variable winds are expected in the Council Bluffs area, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to 27 degrees with some wind. Saturday, expect the sun to come back with a high of 45.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light southwest wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday night: A chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
