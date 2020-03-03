Temperatures today will push into the upper 50s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, said meteorologist Hallie Bova of the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska.
“It’s actually looking pretty nice for the rest of the week, with temperatures well into the upper 50s,” Bova said. “Wednesday will be the warmest day, with a high of 60. It should be even warmer than that this weekend, with temperatures going up into mid-60s.”
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 29.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.