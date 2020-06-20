There doesn’t seem to be an end to the rain anytime soon.
Today, the high will be in the upper 70s, with a 60% chance of rain in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the low will be 61, with a calm north wind.
There is a slight chance for rain tonight, and a 40% chance for rain on Sunday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, mainly between 9 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.