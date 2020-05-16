A 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms will impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through tonight.
Today, highs will be in the upper 60s with an east wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will reach low 50s with a northeast wind.
Rainfall amounts are not predicted to accumulate more than an inch.
Sunday through Wednesday will be sunny with no precipitation predicted.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 67. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 53. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
