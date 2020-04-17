With cold days starting to slowly disappear, temps are expected to climb into the 70s by Tuesday.
Sunny skies with a high of 44 expected for today with a slight northwest breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 31.
Saturday will see highs in the 60s, but wind gusts could be as high as 29 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
