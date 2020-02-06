There are small chances for light snow Friday morning for parts of the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service. Don’t fret, accumulations should be light.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
