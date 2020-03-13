A chance of rain and snow is predicted to last in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa until Saturday.
Today, a high of 48 is expected with a slight breeze gradually becoming calm later in the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
After the weekend you will see more chances of rain until Wednesday with temperatures staying near the upper 40s.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain before 2 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 32. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Snow likely before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47.
Monday night: A chance of rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
