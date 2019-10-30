Those hopes of the forecast being wrong about snow have been dashed.
The morning commute today could be affected by overnight snow, with more on the way in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
“It does look like during the day is when we’ll see the peak intensity of snow. It doesn’t appear to be heavy snow for a long time, but visibility will drop and there’s a chance of accumulation,” said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the weather service. “That could impact the evening commute.”
The Council Bluffs Police Department responded to at least nine motor vehicle accidents during the snowfall late Monday and early Tuesday. Motorists are advised to be careful out there, with potential slick roads and icy overpasses and bridges.
Today: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 32. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
