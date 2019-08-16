After some early fog, expect the sun to appear today, along with warmer temperatures.
A slight wind is expected out of the north. A slight chance of rain is forecast for the overnight hours.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.