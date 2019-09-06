One sunny day down, another to go.
Today, the Council Bluffs area can expect a high of 84 degrees and sunny skies.
Later tonight, temperatures should drop to about 61 degrees. This weekend, the highs are in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
