Tuesday night’s snow could impact the morning commute nearly for everyone.
A mix of rain and snow is expected before 8 a.m., and snow to follow before 11. The high is supposed to 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Wind speeds could reach as high as 21 mph, preparing the Council Bluffs area for a second wintry system to arrive Thursday.
Thursday, there’s a 40% chance of snow, but with overnight lows below freezing Wednesday, that could mean icier roads.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Rain and snow before 8 a.m, then snow between 8 a.m. and 11, then rain and snow after 11. High near 35. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A 40% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thursday night: A 40% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
