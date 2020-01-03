Happy Friday.
The Council Bluffs area will see a foggy morning and a chance of flurries before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The high for the day is 38 degrees with possible wind speeds as high as 22 mph.
Saturday, the sun will come back around with a high of 36 degrees. Temperatures will warm up Sunday with a high of 43 degrees.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: A chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Patchy fog between 8 and 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.