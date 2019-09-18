Pack your umbrella today on the way to work today.
Showers and thunderstorms are predicted in the Council Bluffs area between 7 and 10 a.m.
Although skies should be partly sunny with a high of 88 degrees, there’s a 50% chance of more rain into the evening and after 1 a.m.
Similar weather patterns can be seen into the weekend and early next week according to the forecast provided by the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
