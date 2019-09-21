Thunderstorms might serve as your alarm clock the next few days.
The Council Bluffs area is expecting showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. and a mostly cloudy day with a high of 82 degrees. Tonight the low should reach 60 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.
Sunday, the high will be 75 degrees, but there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.
This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
