The weather, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
