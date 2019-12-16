The forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Weather Map

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

