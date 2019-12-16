The forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
