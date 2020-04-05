Plan for a highs in the lower 60s to ease the Sunday quarantine blues.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 62, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. may impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
A 20% chance of rain in the morning will become mostly cloudy to a high of 71 in the afternoon.
Starting Monday, temperatures will start to warm up and hit as high as 79. Although some rain can be expected, but nothing more than a 20% chance.
For families cooped up in the house, it may be a good thing to at least open some windows this week and feel the fresh air.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Monday night: A 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.