Sun is in the Council Bluffs area forecast today with a high of 77 degrees.
Tonight, the low will be 53 degrees with a light north wind. Rainfall is expected after Thursday into next week.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light north wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
